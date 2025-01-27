The Rangers signed Chavez to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Chavez, 41, showed in 2024 with Atlanta that he still has something left in the tank, posting a 3.13 ERA and 55:19 K:BB over 63.1 regular-season innings. The 17-year veteran should have a decent chance to crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster as a middle reliever.