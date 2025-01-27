The Rangers signed Chavez to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Chavez, 41, showed in 2024 with Atlanta that he still has something left in the tank, posting a 3.13 ERA and 55:19 K:BB over 63.1 regular-season innings. The 17-year veteran should have a decent chance to crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster as a middle reliever.
More News
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Secures second win•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Serves up game-winning homer•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Thriving in low-leverage role•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Officially added to roster•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Joins Atlanta on minor-league deal•
-
Twins' Jesse Chavez: Gets chance with Twins•