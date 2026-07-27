Rangers' Joc Pederson: Cracks two homers Monday

Pederson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI during Monday's 7-3 win over Seattle.

Pederson got the Rangers on the board early with a leadoff homer off George Kirby before adding a three-run blast in the second inning to extend Texas' lead to 4-1. It was the second multi-HR game of the season for Pederson and brought him up to 19 long balls on the year, which is more than double is total from 2025 (nine). He's in the midst of a 10-game on-base streak, during which he has gone 14-for-36 (.389) with one steal, five home runs and nine RBI.