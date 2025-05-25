The Rangers placed Pederson (hand) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

As anticipated, Texas deactivated Pederson after he fractured his right hand when it was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox. Pederson said after the game that he was given a six-week estimate for a return from the IL, so he could be out of action until around the All-Star break. Prospect Alejandro Osuna was called up from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move and could end up serving as Pederson's primary replacement in the lineup against right-handed pitching at either designated hitter or an outfield spot.