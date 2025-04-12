Pederson went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 5-3 loss to Seattle.

Pederson extended a hitless streak to 18 at-bats and is batting .086 (.334 OPS) for his new team. After a career-best season in 2024 while with Arizona, he gambled on free agency and won, getting a two-year deal with the Rangers. Texas viewed him as the answer at designated hitter, a position from which it got a league-low .584 OPS in 2024, but it has not yet worked out. Pederson has just one barrel (3.8 barrel percentage) and a career-worst 30.8 hard-hit percentage.