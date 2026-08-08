Rangers' Joc Pederson: Powers Texas to victory

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Orioles.

Pederson supplied all of the offense Texas needed in this low-scoring victory. After Elias Diaz opened the sixth with a single and Nicky Lopez was out on a sacrifice bunt, Pederson jumped on Baz's first pitch and launched a two-run homer to right field, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. It was Pederson's 21st homer of the season, and the veteran is now batting .252 with an .846 OPS through 351 plate appearances.