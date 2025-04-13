Pederson went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 9-2 loss to Seattle.

Pederson's string of futility reached 22 consecutive at-bats without a hit, dropping his average to .077. He had opened the season batting third or fourth but was dropped to fifth for a second straight start. Texas manager Bruce Bochy was quick to point out the drop was not a concession to Pederson's struggles, instead a move to avoid having three consecutive left-handed hitters. The left-handed Josh Smith was inserted into the third spot with Wyatt Langford (oblique) on the injured list.