Hernandez (1-1) blew the save and took the loss against the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while recording only one out (on a strikeout).

The Rangers carried a three-run lead into the ninth inning, and they turned to Hernandez to slam the door. The righty reliever clearly didn't have his best stuff, as he threw only 14 of 26 pitches for strikes and walked the first two batters he faced. Boston followed with a pair of hits to plate two runs, and after Hernandez struck out J.D. Martinez and issued an intentional walk to Christian Arroyo, two more Red Sox hits plated the tying and winning runs. Hernandez entered the contest with a 1.69 ERA, but that number ballooned to 3.86 following his first loss and first blown save of the campaign.