Trevino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Jonah Heim will enter the lineup as a replacement for Trevino, who caught the first two games of the series. Trevino still appears to have a lock on the No. 1 catching job, despite poor results at the plate of late. Over his last five games, Trevino has gone 1-for-21 with six strikeouts.