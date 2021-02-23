Trevino is the early favorite to win the starting catching job, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He is healthy again after finishing 2020 with a wrist injury.

The Rangers have an open competition at catcher, but manager Chris Woodward tipped his hand Monday. "I want Jose as our catcher, like, right now," Woodward said. "He's earned that right - going into camp knowing he's the lead guy." Trevino is the leader among a group that includes Drew Butera, Jonah Heim and Sam Huff. Non-roster invitee John Hicks is also in camp. Trevino is considered a defense-first catcher, who slashed .250/.280/.434 over 83 plate appearances in 2020.