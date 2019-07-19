Trevino (quadriceps) is 7-for-21 with a double and a home run for Triple-A Nashville since being activated off the 7-day injured list last week.

Trevino landed on IL in mid-May with a quad issue and had an 11-game rehab assignment with the AZL Rangers before returning to Triple-A. The 26-year-old has a .256/.300/.372 slash line in 33 games for the Sounds this season.