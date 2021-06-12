site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Resting Saturday
Trevino is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Trevino and Jonah Heim have alternated starts over the last six games. Heim starts behind the plate Saturday, but Trevino should return to the lineup Sunday if the pattern continues.
