Sborz allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over a third of an inning in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

Jonathan Hernandez struggled his last three appearances, so manager Bruce Bochy opted for Sborz to hold a 5-3 lead. He walked the leadoff batter before allowing a single and double that knotted the game at 5-5. Brock Burke then surrendered the game-deciding home run to Orlando Arcia in the ninth. Outside of closer Will Smith, the Rangers' bullpen (4.48 ERA, 26th in MLB) has not supported a starting staff that ranks fourth (3.52 ERA). Wednesday's results marked the sixth time Texas held a seventh-inning lead only to end up losing.