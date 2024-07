Sborz allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Sborz made his fourth appearance since coming back from a shoulder injury. He hasn't issued a walk in the six innings since coming off the IL and hurled five consecutive scoreless frames. When healthy, Sborz is used as a high-leverage arm in the bullpen. He has a 2.38 ERA with 11 strikeouts and three walks over 11.1 innings this season.