site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-josh-sborz-goes-on-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Josh Sborz: Goes on IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Rangers placed Sborz on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow sprain.
Sborz is eligible to return around the middle of September, but elbow sprains typically require more extended absences. A.J. Alexy was recalled to fill Sborz's spot in the Rangers' bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read