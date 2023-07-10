Sborz allowed three runs on five hits while striking out three over one inning in Sunday's 7-2 loss to Washington.

Sborz entered with two outs and two runners on in the sixth following starter Dane Dunning and gave up three consecutive singles, which turned a 2-1 deficit into 5-1. He then allowed two homers in the seventh and that was it for the right-hander. Sborz, who emerged as a trusted bullpen arm in June (0.55 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 16.1 innings), has gone the opposite direction in July. Sunday's outing was the third time in four games he's allowed three runs. In all, Sborz has allowed nine runs on nine hits and four walks over 3.1 innings this month.