Sborz was hit by a comebacker on the right arm during Friday's loss to the Mariners, Arianna Vedia of MLB.com reports.

Sborz, who was the game opener, got the first two batters before taking a line-drive single off the right arm. The right-hander stayed to finish the inning, but Texas manager Chris Woodward said the team is waiting to see how Sborz responds Saturday. Woodward referred to the pitcher as a "tough kid" but acknowledged the arm was sore Friday.