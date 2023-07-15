Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis Saturday.

The transaction has been backdated to Wednesday, meaning Sborz will be eligible to return in less than two weeks, though that will only be in play if his injury is particularly mild. The injury may explain Sborz's difficult stretch immediately prior to the break, when he allowed nine runs in 3.1 innings. Up to that point, he owned a 2.62 ERA and 0.82 WHIP, so his loss will be a significant one for the Rangers. John King was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.