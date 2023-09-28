The Rangers reinstated Sborz (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 due to a strained hamstring. He threw one inning during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, during which he gave up two hits and struck out three batters. The 29-year-old righty has put up a 5.80 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 49.2 frames this season and figures to be in the mix for high-leverage outings as the Rangers push for a postseason spot. Jake Latz was optioned to Round Rock in a corresponding move.