Sborz allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one relief inning in Wednesday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Sborz made his Cactus League debut, and the results were different from the last time he pitched in a competitive environment; the right-hander shut the door on Arizona for the final out of the 2023 World Series. Giving up a two-out, two-run home run to the No. 9 hitter was not a good look, but it should not prevent Sborz from filling an expected role as part of manager Bruce Bochy's high-leverage bullpen crew. He could see save opportunities for a team with a volatile closer situation.