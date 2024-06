Sborz (shoulder) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Sborz started a rehab assignment Sunday and threw 20 pitches (10 strikes) with his fastball topping out at 95.7 mph. Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Sborz had been scheduled to throw an inning. Texas manager Bruce Bochy didn't give a specific number of outings or innings for the reliever, who's been out since May 8 with right shoulder tightness.