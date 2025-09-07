The Rangers shut Sborz (shoulder) down for the remainder of the season, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz will go the entire 2025 season without pitching in an MLB game, and manager Bruce Bochy noted Sborz wasn't able to consistently reach his expected velocity while recovering from a Nov. 2024 shoulder surgery. Sborz went through a pair of minor-league rehab assignments this summer but never got to a point where he could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list. With a full offseason to rest and ramp up, Sborz should be a full-go for spring training