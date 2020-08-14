site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Juan Nicasio: Contract selected
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 14, 2020
at
5:53 pm ET 1 min read
Nicasio's contract was selected by the Rangers on Saturday.
The 33-year-old will be pitching in his 10th big-league season when he eventually makes his season debut. He owns a mediocre 4.64 career ERA and posted a 4.75 ERA in 47.1 innings for the Phillies last season.
