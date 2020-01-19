Nicasio signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Nicasio spent 2019 with the Phillies and picked up 10 holds, but his overall numbers were subpar with a 4.75 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB across 47.1 innings. The 33-year-old could crack the Opening Day roster with a strong showing in spring training.