Foscue (side) will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

He'll draw back into the spring lineup for the first time since Friday after taking the past couple days off while he managed side discomfort. The fact that Foscue is starting at first base Monday rather than being deployed as a designated hitter suggests that the Rangers don't have any major concerns about his ability to hit or field, so the injury doesn't look as though it'll disrupt the momentum the youngster has built toward winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. Foscue enters Monday's game with a .308/.357/.423 slash line through 10 spring contests, during which he's seen action at first and second base in addition to DH.