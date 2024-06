The Rangers assigned Foscue (oblique) to the organization's affiliate in the Arizona Complex League for a rehab assignment Wednesday.

The 25-year-old landed on the injured list with an oblique strain shortly after making his MLB debut April 6, but he's now been cleared for game action. Foscue will be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list next week, but he may require more games in the minors before being cleared to rejoin the big club.