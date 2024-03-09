Foscue reported feeling pain in his side Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
Foscue said he didn't feel any discomfort in his side Saturday, but the Rangers will still keep him shut down for a few days as a precaution. The 25-year-old has registered eight hits in 26 at-bats this spring and currently projects to open the season as Texas' primary DH.
