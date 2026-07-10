Rangers' Justin Foscue: Goes deep Thursday

Foscue went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two total RBI in a 7-6 win against the Angels on Thursday.

Foscue logged his first hit with a 429-foot solo homer in the fourth inning. He added an RBI on a ground-rule double in the sixth. The infielder has been swinging the bat very well when given the opportunity of late, producing four multi-hit performances and a .409 average with three homers, three doubles and nine RBI across his past eight contests. He's struggled to get playing time, however, as Thursday marked his first start over the Rangers' past five games.