Foscue started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's spring game against the Angels.

Foscue ripped his third double of the spring and is 7-for-20 over eight Cactus League games. His 21 plate appearances this spring are second on the club, which suggests the Rangers are giving him an audition for the roster. Foscue was listed as the primary DH on the first two projected Opening Day rosters assembled by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. There is not a clear path to playing time as a position player, partially due limited range and a fringy arm, so DH is the best bet for Foscue. He's hit well in the upper minors and drew more walks (85) than strikeouts (70) in 2023, which suggests he could handle MLB pitching.