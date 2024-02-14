Foscue is tentatively projected as the primary designated hitter, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Foscue had a strong season at Triple-A Round Rock in 2023, posting an .862 OPS with 18 home runs, 84 RBI, 94 runs, 14 steals and more walks (85) than strikeouts (70) over 122 games for the Express. He's a natural second baseman but is blocked in the majors by Marcus Semien. As such, the Rangers plan to expose him to corner infield during spring training, which would set him up in a possible utility infielder/DH role. Designated hitter is the lone unsettled spot on offense for the Rangers.