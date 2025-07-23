Higashioka was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics with hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a run scored before his hamstring forced him out of the game in the eighth inning. He's slated to be evaluated Wednesday, at which point more will be known about the severity of his injury. Until then, he can be considered day-to-day.