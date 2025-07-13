Higashioka went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

Higashioka didn't do much, but he delivered a game-tying homer in the ninth inning off Josh Hader to force extras. Higashioka has warmed up at the plate in July, going 9-for-27 (.333) with three homers and nine RBI over seven games this month. That's earning him more playing time behind the dish while Jonah Heim has been able to rest his legs more often as the designated hitter. Based on his career performance, this surge is likely to be temporary for Higashioka. He's now at a .235/.290/.358 slash line with four homers, 25 RBI, 15 runs scored and one stolen base through 176 plate appearances this season.