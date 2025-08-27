default-cbs-image
Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Higashioka contributed to the win with a solo blast in the fourth inning that finished Texas' scoring for the game. It was his ninth homer of the season and snapped an 0-for-13 run.

