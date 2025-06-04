Higashioka is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Though he's on the bench Wednesday, Higashioka seems to have at least moved into a timeshare with Jonah Heim behind the dish. Over the last six games, Higashioka started five times (four at catcher, one at designated hitter), while Heim was included in the lineup three times during that stretch. Heim (.659 OPS) has still been more productive at the plate than Higashioka (.599 OPS), so the latter will likely need to string together some more quality offensive performances before emerging as the clear No. 1 option.