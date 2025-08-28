Higashioka went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 20-3 win over the Angels.

Higashioka delivered his third five-RBI game of the season Wednesday, and belted a home run for a second consecutive game. The catcher's three-run home run off position player Oswald Peraza was part of an eight-run seventh inning. Higashioka now has 10 roundtrippers in 2025, breaking double-digits in the category for a fifth consecutive season.