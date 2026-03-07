default-cbs-image
Higashioka was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers haven't specified why Higashioka was erased from the starting nine, but an explanation should arise in the near future. In the meantime, Willie MacIver will pick up a bonus spring start behind the dish.

