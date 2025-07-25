Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Not playing Friday
Higashioka (hamstring) is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against Atlanta on Friday.
Higashioka will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a mild hamstring strain that he suffered during the Rangers' win over the Athletics on Tuesday. Jonah Heim will serve behind home plate and bat seventh.
