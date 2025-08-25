Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Picking up rest Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
After starting at catcher or designated hitter in each of the previous three games, Higashioka looks to be receiving a breather Monday. Jonah Heim will fill in for him behind the plate in the series opener.
