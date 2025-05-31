Higashioka went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 11-1 win over St. Louis.

It was Higashioka's first multi-hit game in 11 outings this month, and he scored a season-high three runs as part of the Rangers' offensive outburst. The veteran backstop remains a without a home run in his last 17 contests (51 at-bats), during which he's batting just .216 with two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. Even so, Higashioka has a clearer pathway to action as the designated hitter while Joc Pederson nurses a broken hand, as the former has started four of Texas' past five games since the latter went down.