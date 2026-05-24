Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Pops solo shot

Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Higashioka got a run back with his seventh-inning blast, but the Rangers couldn't build a rally. The catcher has three homers this season, and two of them have come over his last four games. He's batting just .215 with a .621 OPS, nine RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases over 86 plate appearances. Higashioka and Danny Jansen continue to split the catching duties fairly evenly, though Jansen has a slight edge.