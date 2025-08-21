Higashioka is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

After missing three straight starts due to a hamstring injury, Higashioka returned to the lineup for Wednesday's 6-3 win and made his presence felt with a tie-breaking three-run double in the top of the ninth. Higashioka will rest for the day game after a night game, but he should settle back in as the Rangers' primary backstop now that the hamstring issue is seemingly behind him.