Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday.
Higashioka has started in the Rangers' last three games since returning from a hamstring injury, going 5-for-11 with a triple and two solo homers. He'll get a breather Friday while Jonah Heim serves behind home plate and bats ninth.
More News
-
Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Goes yard twice in return•
-
Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Rejoins lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Could pinch hit Sunday•
-
Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Still out Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Not playing Friday•