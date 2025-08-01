default-cbs-image
Higashioka is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday.

Higashioka has started in the Rangers' last three games since returning from a hamstring injury, going 5-for-11 with a triple and two solo homers. He'll get a breather Friday while Jonah Heim serves behind home plate and bats ninth.

