Higashioka is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Phillies on Saturday.

Higashioka will get a breather while Jonah Heim works behind home plate and bats eighth. Higashioka has been productive in 13 games since the All-Star break and has a .946 OPS with one steal, three home runs and five RBI over that span.

