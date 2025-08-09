Rangers' Kyle Higashioka: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higashioka is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Phillies on Saturday.
Higashioka will get a breather while Jonah Heim works behind home plate and bats eighth. Higashioka has been productive in 13 games since the All-Star break and has a .946 OPS with one steal, three home runs and five RBI over that span.
