Semien (foot) is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Guardians on Friday.

Semien fouled a ball off his left foot during Thursday's game against the Royals and was diagnosed with a foot contusion. Per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com, Semien is in jeopardy of missing the entire weekend series, so his absence from Friday's lineup card isn't surprising. Ezequiel Duran will draw the start at the keystone and bat eighth.