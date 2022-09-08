Semien went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Semien has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games, going 23-for-78 (.295) with three home runs, four steals, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored in that span. His contributions Wednesday came in the third inning in the form of an RBI single, a theft of second base and a run on Kole Calhoun's RBI single. Semien is slashing .242/.300/.415 with 21 homers, a career-high 23 steals, 68 RBI and 82 runs scored through 135 contests this year.