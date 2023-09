Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in a 5-1 win against the Angels.

A day after hitting two homers versus Seattle, Semien went deep again Monday, swatting a solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. The blast put him at 28 homers and 98 RBI on the campaign, and he's within reach of his second career season with at least 100 runs batted in. Eight of Semien's homers have come in September, and he's added 17 RBI, 19 runs and a .287 average through 23 contests this month.