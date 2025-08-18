Semien went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over Toronto.

Semien has held out of the lineup Saturday after being hit in the right wrist by a pitch in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was back in the lineup for Sunday's contest and made his presence felt immediately with a two-run homer to left field in the second inning. Semien has posted a .585 OPS with three home runs and 12 RBI over 119 plate appearances since the All-Star break, and Sunday's efforts marked his first multi-hit game since July 30 against the Angels.