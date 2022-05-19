Semien went 3-for-5 at the dish in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

The three hits were a season high for Semien and exceeded his combined output (two) from his previous nine games combined. Semien's lowly .173 batting average is destined to climb from here, but the 31-year-old has yet to show any signs of bouncing back in the power department. With his move to Texas this offseason, Semien was already expected to see a downturn from the career-best 45 home runs he delivered with Toronto in 2021, but his decline as a power hitter has been even more severe than anticipated. He has yet to leave the yard through 35 games and has only seven extra-base hits (all doubles) over his 153 plate appearances. Per Statcast, Semien sits in the bottom-10 percentile of all hitters in terms of average exit velocity, barrel rate, expected slugging percentage and hard-hit percentage, so it's tough to count on him staging a major turnaround as a power hitter.