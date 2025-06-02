Semien went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a stolen base and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Cardinals.

Semien has caught fire with a three-game hit streak, during which he's gone 7-for-8 with three walks, two extra-base hits, two steals, three RBI and six runs scored. His .201 average is the highest its been since Opening Day.