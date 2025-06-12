Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Semien's lone hit was a productive one, as he belted a solo homer to left field in the second inning. The veteran second baseman continues to turn things around after a horrible start to the season that resulted in a .172 batting average through 56 games. Since May 30, Semien is batting a robust .459 (17-for-37) with three home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases over 11 contests.