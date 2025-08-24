Semien said after Sunday's 5-0 win over the Guardians that he has been diagnosed with a fractured third metatarsal and a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot, which will likely require 4-to-6 weeks of recovery, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas placed Semien on the 10-day injured list Saturday with what the team listed as a left foot contusion, but follow-up tests on the foot evidently revealed that he was dealing with structural damage. With five weeks left in the regular season, the 34-year-old now appears at risk of being shut down for 2025, unless the Rangers are able to clinch a playoff spot and make a deep run in October. Ezequiel Duran drew the start at second base Sunday, and he could handle the bulk of the work at that position while Semien is on the shelf.